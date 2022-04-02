in TV News

Camila Cabello Listed For April 6 Edition Of “Daily Pop”

She will support her new album “Familia.”

Camila Cabello in Bam Bam | Video screen | Epic records

Going into a weekend that will include an album release and a “Saturday Night Live” performance, Camila Cabello will make an appearance on “Daily Pop.”

According to official listings, the artist will appear on the April 6 edition of the E! daytime news and talk show. That day’s “Daily Pop” will also feature a cocktail segment with Daphne Oz.

In addition to the upcoming “Daily Pop” and “SNL” gigs, Camila will be appearing for an interview on the April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The appearances all support the release of her new album “Familia.”

camila cabellodaily popfamilia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

J Balvin, Maria Becerra Rehearse For Grammy Awards Performance (Special Look)