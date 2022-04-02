Camila Cabello Listed For April 6 Edition Of “Daily Pop”

Going into a weekend that will include an album release and a “Saturday Night Live” performance, Camila Cabello will make an appearance on “Daily Pop.”

According to official listings, the artist will appear on the April 6 edition of the E! daytime news and talk show. That day’s “Daily Pop” will also feature a cocktail segment with Daphne Oz.

In addition to the upcoming “Daily Pop” and “SNL” gigs, Camila will be appearing for an interview on the April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The appearances all support the release of her new album “Familia.”