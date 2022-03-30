The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Also Earns Most Added Honors At Pop, Rhythmic Radio

Not simply the add leader at hot adult contemporary, The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” earns this week’s most added honor at pop and rhythmic radio.

The new “Dawn FM” single won support from 62 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, while landing at 39 rhythmic stations.

— A playlist pickup for 27 stations, Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” takes second on the Mediabase pop board. Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” lands in third with 16 pickups, while an add count of 14 slots Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love” in fourth. Em Beihold’s surging “Numb Little Bug” takes fifth place with 12 new adds.

— Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” earns second at rhythmic with 37 pickups. Summer Walker’s “No Love (featuring SZA)” follows in third with 20 adds, and Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick (featuring Nicki Minaj)” takes fourth with 10 playlist pickups. Russ’ “Handsomer,” the fifth-most added song at rhythmic radio, won playlist support from 8 new stations.