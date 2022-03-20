Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Encanto Cast’s “Bruno” Top 25; Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, Em Beihold Top 30

After debuting at an impressive #33 on the Mediabase pop chart after just two full days of tracking, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” flies into the Top 20 following its first full week of availability.

The “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” concurrently ventures into the Top 25, while Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” and Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” go Top 30.

Played 5,166 times during the March 13-19 tracking period (+3,402), “Sweetest Pie” jumps fourteen places to #19 this week.

Up two spots, “Bruno” earns #24 with 2,536 spins (+171).

Credited with 2,234 plays (+440), “Peru” ascends five spots to #27.

An eight-place rise meanwhile brings “Numb Little Bug” to #28. The Em Beihold breakthrough received 2,025 tracking period plays (+640).