Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Encanto Cast’s “Bruno” Top 25; Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, Em Beihold Top 30

“Sweetest Pie,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Peru,” and “Numb Little Bug” hit new highs on the pop chart.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion in Sweetest Pie | Video screenshot | 1501/300

After debuting at an impressive #33 on the Mediabase pop chart after just two full days of tracking, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” flies into the Top 20 following its first full week of availability.

The “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” concurrently ventures into the Top 25, while Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” and Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” go Top 30.

Played 5,166 times during the March 13-19 tracking period (+3,402), “Sweetest Pie” jumps fourteen places to #19 this week.

Up two spots, “Bruno” earns #24 with 2,536 spins (+171).

Credited with 2,234 plays (+440), “Peru” ascends five spots to #27.

An eight-place rise meanwhile brings “Numb Little Bug” to #28. The Em Beihold breakthrough received 2,025 tracking period plays (+640).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

