Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Scoring 2nd Week On Top

The Lil Nas X song returns to #1 on the pop chart.

This past February, Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” reached #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The “MONTERO” single spent a week in the #1 position, before ceding its throne to Justin Bieber’s “Ghost.”

The Bieber tune also ruled for a week, before GAYLE’s “abcdefu” took over for a three-week reign.

This week, the enduring “THATS WHAT I WANT” reclaims the pop radio throne.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Lil Nas X single takes #1 on the strength of its ~17,207 tracking period spins. The count falls 65 plays shy of last week’s mark but still positions “THATS WHAT I WANT” in front of the pack.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” which received ~15,583 spins during the March 13-19 tracking period (-102), rises one place to #2 this week.

The aforementioned “abcdefu” drops two places to #3, as Doja Cat’s “Woman” rises one place to #4. “Ghost” drops one spot to #5.

