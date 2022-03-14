in TV News

Mae Muller Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Mae Muller takes the stage for a performance on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1614 -- Pictured: Musical guest Mae Muller performs on Monday, March 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

For the first time in her career, Mae Muller takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Better Days” breakout appears as the musical guest on the Monday, March 14 edition of the popular late-night talk show. Muller’s performance concludes an episode that also features interviews with Marisa Tomei and Jon Glaser.

“i haven’t been nervous about performing in so long but i’m lowkey kinda NEEEERVOUSSSSS BRUHHHHH THIS IS POPSTAR SHIT??????,” Tweeted Muller ahead of Monday night’s performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with Muller’s performance likely airing at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1614 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Mae Muller performs with “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots on Monday, March 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1614 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Marisa Tomei during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1614 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jon Glaser during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon mae muller nbc the tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

