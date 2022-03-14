Mae Muller Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

For the first time in her career, Mae Muller takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Better Days” breakout appears as the musical guest on the Monday, March 14 edition of the popular late-night talk show. Muller’s performance concludes an episode that also features interviews with Marisa Tomei and Jon Glaser.

“i haven’t been nervous about performing in so long but i’m lowkey kinda NEEEERVOUSSSSS BRUHHHHH THIS IS POPSTAR SHIT??????,” Tweeted Muller ahead of Monday night’s performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with Muller’s performance likely airing at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow: