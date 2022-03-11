in TV News

GAYLE, Duran Duran Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performers

GAYLE and Duran Duran will take the stage on “Corden.”

GAYLE by Acacia Evans, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Of the three new “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes set to air this coming week, two will feature musical performers.

GAYLE, the artist behind the massive hit “abcdefu,” will perform on the Tuesday, March 15 edition of the popular late-night talk show. The episode will also feature James Marsden as a discussion guest.

Duran Duran will then perform on the March 16 “Corden,” providing a musical conclusion to an episode that features a chat with Rosario Dawson.

The Monday, March 14 episode will not feature a musical guest; Venus Williams and Zach Braff will appear for the interview, while Akeem Woods will deliver stand-up.

“Corden” will air re-runs on March 17 and 18.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

