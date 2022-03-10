Normani Scheduled To Perform On March 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Normani is set to drop her eagerly anticipated new single “Fair” on Friday, March 18.
On the eve of release day (well, really, just as the song is launching on digital platforms), Normani will play a high-profile late-night television show.
According to NBC, Normani will be the musical guest on the Thursday, March 17 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The episode will also feature interviews with Billy Crystal and Emilia Jones. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, March 10: Guests include Naomi Watts, Rosalía and musical guest Omar Apollo. Show #1612.
Friday, March 11: Guests include Heidi Klum, Noah Schnapp and musical guest Nilüfer Yanya. Show #1613.
Monday, March 14: Guests include Marisa Tomei and musical guest Mae Muller. Show #1614.
Tuesday, March 15: Guests include Seth Meyers, Camille Cottin and musical guest Lil Durk. Show #1615.
Wednesday, March 16: Guests include Amy Schumer, Dylan O’Brien and chef Christina Tosi. Show #1616.
Thursday, March 17: Guests include Billy Crystal, Emilia Jones and musical guest Normani. Show #1617.
