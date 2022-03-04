in TV News

Russell Wilson Joins Guest Host Ciara, Answers Burning Questions On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The celebrity couple appears on Friday’s “Ellen.’

Russell Wilson and Ciara on 3/4/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Ciara reprises her role as guest host on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and she welcomes a host of personal familiarity.

Superstar NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who just happens to be her husband, appears as an in-studio guest on the broadcast.

During the interview, Russell and Ciara talk about their family — with the former proposing having more children. They also participate in the recurring “Burning Questions” segment, which naturally includes some inquiries about their married life.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air later this afternoon. Prior to the broadcast, view sneak peek videos from the broadcast:

