Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem” Debuts At #2 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Makes Top 15 Globally

As evidenced by its strong placement on this week’s charts, the music video for Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have A Problem? (featuring Lil Baby)” made a strong splash on YouTube.

Credited with 6.3 million American views during the February 4-10 tracking period, “Problem” starts at #2 on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart. Only the “Encanto” smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” received more US views during the tracking period.

“Do We Have A Problem” concurrently arrives at #12 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart, courtesy of its 12.7 million worldwide views.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “Do We Have A Problem” registered 9.2 million total American YouTube streams and 18.4 million total global YouTube streams this week. Courtesy of those counts, it arrives at #3 on the US YouTube Songs Chart and #21 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.