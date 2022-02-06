in Music News

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Joins Top 10 At Pop

The collaboration makes a jump to #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Post Malone - One Right Now video screen | Republic

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now,” the #3 song on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, improves to #1 this week.

The collaboration received a format-leading ~5,396 spins during the January 30-February 5 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 313.

Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window,” the #1 song on last week’s chart, takes #2 this week.

Latto’s “Big Energy” drops one spot to #3, and CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” holds at #4. Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” spends another week in the #5 position.

— As “One Right Now” rises to #1 on the rhythmic chart, the multi-format single earns a Top 10 position on Mediabase’s pop radio listing.

Credited with ~9,143 pop spins (+243), “One Right Now” rises one spot to #10.

one right nowpost malonethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio; Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Makes Top 5