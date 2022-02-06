in Music News

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Enemy” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s alternative chart.

Enemy - Music Video Screenshot | Darkroom/Interscope/Riot Games

Alternative radio has a new #1 song, as Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase alternative airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Enemy” seizes the throne from twenty one pilots’ “The Outside.”

“Enemy,” which is labeled as “Enemy From ‘League Of Legends'” on Mediabase charts, received ~2,719 spins during the January 30-February 5 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 298.

The aforementioned “The Outside” takes #2 on this week’s chart, and Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” rises one spot to #3.

MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” drops a place to #4, and Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” ascends one spot to #5.

