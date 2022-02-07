in Music News

Lauren Spencer-Smith Signs Partnership Deal With Island & Republic Records Amid Success Of “Fingers Crossed”

The partnership ensures she will “keep her independent spirit via her own imprint while tapping into premium services from both labels.”

Lucian Grainge (CEO, UMG), Lauren Spencer-Smith and David Ehrlich

Lauren Spencer-Smith, the buzzy artist behind hit single “Fingers Crossed,” has secured major label support.

The artist has entered into a partnership with Island Records and Republic Records; both are under the Universal Music Group umbrella.

According to a press release from the labels, the “innovative partnership allows Lauren Spencer-Smith to keep her independent spirit via her own imprint while tapping into premium services from both labels. The collaboration was structured with manager and business partner David Ehrlich.”

The press release adds that Spencer-Smith is currently in the studio recording her full debut project.

Currently on the rise at pop radio, the aforementioned “Fingers Crossed” reached #19 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. It hit #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart upon release.

lauren spencer-smith

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio, Chainsmokers’ “High” Top 25, Emmy Meli’s “I AM WOMAN” Top 30

Billboard Hot 100: Encanto Song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America