Lauren Spencer-Smith Signs Partnership Deal With Island & Republic Records Amid Success Of “Fingers Crossed”

Lauren Spencer-Smith, the buzzy artist behind hit single “Fingers Crossed,” has secured major label support.

The artist has entered into a partnership with Island Records and Republic Records; both are under the Universal Music Group umbrella.

According to a press release from the labels, the “innovative partnership allows Lauren Spencer-Smith to keep her independent spirit via her own imprint while tapping into premium services from both labels. The collaboration was structured with manager and business partner David Ehrlich.”

The press release adds that Spencer-Smith is currently in the studio recording her full debut project.

Currently on the rise at pop radio, the aforementioned “Fingers Crossed” reached #19 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. It hit #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart upon release.