Rachel Brosnahan, Ed Helms Appeared As Interview Guests On Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, January 20, 2022, with guests Rachel Brosnahan and Ed Helms. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Stars of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “True Story With Ed and Randall” appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Rachel Brosnahan, the former, and Ed Helms, the latter, took part in an in-studio interview on Thursday’s edition of the CBS late-night talk show.
The new season of “Mrs. Maisel” launches on Prime Video next month; “True Story” launched on Peacock Thursday night.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will start at the same time in the west. In conjunction with the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
