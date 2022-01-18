The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 35 Mediabase-monitored stations, the “Dawn FM” single enjoys a second week as the pop format’s most added song.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” a new playlist pickup for 34 stations, ranks as a close second this week. The Walters’ “I Love You So,” which is gaining a new life thanks to virality on TikTok, follows in third place with 32 pickups.

Latto’s “Big Energy” grabs fourth with 24 new adds, while an add count of 21 slots Doja Cat’s “Woman” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Emmy Meli’s “I AM WOMAN” (19 adds, 6th-most), Juice WRLD & Justin Bieber’s “Wandered To LA” (18 adds, 7th-most), Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” (17 adds, 8th-most), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (16 adds, 9th-most), NIKI’s “Every Summertime” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Chloe’s “Have Mercy” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie).