The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Sacrifice” again earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The Weeknd - Dawn FM cover by Matilda Finn, courtesy of Republic Records Press

The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 35 Mediabase-monitored stations, the “Dawn FM” single enjoys a second week as the pop format’s most added song.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” a new playlist pickup for 34 stations, ranks as a close second this week. The Walters’ “I Love You So,” which is gaining a new life thanks to virality on TikTok, follows in third place with 32 pickups.

Latto’s “Big Energy” grabs fourth with 24 new adds, while an add count of 21 slots Doja Cat’s “Woman” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Emmy Meli’s “I AM WOMAN” (19 adds, 6th-most), Juice WRLD & Justin Bieber’s “Wandered To LA” (18 adds, 7th-most), Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” (17 adds, 8th-most), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (16 adds, 9th-most), NIKI’s “Every Summertime” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Chloe’s “Have Mercy” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

