Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer Set For Interviews, Imagine Dragons To Perform On January 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Belfast” and “The Tourist” star Jamie Dornan will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Dornan will be the lead interview guest on the Tuesday, January 25 edition of the late-night talk show. Nicole Byer will also appear for an interview on the broadcast.
Later, Imagine Dragons will deliver a musical performance. A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Tuesday, January 18: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow and musical guest Kaytranada Ft. H.E.R.. Show #1586
Wednesday, January 19: Guests include Jessica Chastain and Ralph Macchio. Show #1587
Thursday, January 20: Guests include Will Forte, Jennifer Coolidge and musical guest Gunna. Show #1588
Friday, January 21: Guest include Maddie Ziegler. Show #1589
Monday, January 24: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton and musical guest Earl Sweatshirt. Show #1590
Tuesday, January 25: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer and musical guest Imagine Dragons. Show #1591
Comments
Loading…