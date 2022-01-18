in TV News

Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer Set For Interviews, Imagine Dragons To Perform On January 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dornan will appear as the lead interview guest on the January 25 “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0206 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jamie Dornan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 9, 2015 -- (Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC)

“Belfast” and “The Tourist” star Jamie Dornan will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Dornan will be the lead interview guest on the Tuesday, January 25 edition of the late-night talk show. Nicole Byer will also appear for an interview on the broadcast.

Later, Imagine Dragons will deliver a musical performance. A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, January 18: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow and musical guest Kaytranada Ft. H.E.R.. Show #1586

Wednesday, January 19: Guests include Jessica Chastain and Ralph Macchio. Show #1587

Thursday, January 20: Guests include Will Forte, Jennifer Coolidge and musical guest Gunna. Show #1588

Friday, January 21: Guest include Maddie Ziegler. Show #1589

Monday, January 24: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton and musical guest Earl Sweatshirt. Show #1590

Tuesday, January 25: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer and musical guest Imagine Dragons. Show #1591

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

