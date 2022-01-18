in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Secures 9th Week As #1 Song In America; Gunna & Future’s “pushin P,” GAYLE’s “abcdefu” Make Top 10

“Easy On Me” stays atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Thanks to another week of impressive radio, sales, and streaming numbers, Adele’s “Easy On Me” retains its position atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The smash hit “30” single is celebrating a ninth week as the #1 overall song in America. It also keeps its #1 ranking on the Billboard Radio Songs component chart, while retaining a Top 5 position on the Digital Song Sales chart.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” hold at #2 and #3, respectively. The “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rises one spot to #4, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” slides one place to #5.

— Two songs enter the Top 10 this week, as Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” arrives at #7 and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” rises two spots to a new high of #9.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

