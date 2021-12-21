in TV News

Winning “The Voice” Trio Girl Named Tom To Perform On January 5 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The group won season twenty one of “The Voice.”

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 2119B -- Pictured: Girl Named Tom -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

After winning the most recent season of “The Voice,” trio Girl Named Tom will look ahead to a high-profile television performance.

The group, which won as part of Team Kelly Clarkson, will perform on the January 5 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with Jessica Chastain.

Girl Named Tom is not the only musical act set for an upcoming “Ellen” performance; Amanda Shires (December 21), Meghan Trainor (December 22), and The War On Drugs & Lucius (January 4) are also listed for upcoming “Ellen” gigs.

The trio is also not the only “Voice” act set for an appearance; Team Ariana members Jim and Sasha Allen will appear on the January 3 broadcast.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

