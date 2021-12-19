Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Reaches 5th Week As Hot AC Radio’s Top Song

Adele’s “Easy On Me” keeps control of the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts, earning a third week at #1 on the former and fifth week at #1 on the latter.

— “Easy On Me” keeps the pop throne thanks to the 18,617 spins it received during the December 12-18 tracking period. The figure bests last week’s sum by 193.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” holds at #2, and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” rises one spot to #3.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” descends one rung to #4, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” climbs one place to #5.

— “Easy On Me” keeps the hot adult contemporary lead with 6,110 spins (-159). “STAY” stays at #2, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” ascends one rung to #3. Sheeran’s fellow single “Bad Habits” drops a place to #4, and Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” holds at #5.