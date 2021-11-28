Adele’s “Easy On Me” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Adele’s “Easy On Me” retains its throne on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Played 6,367 times during the November 21-27 tracking period, “Easy On Me” enjoys a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 82.
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s megahit “STAY” holds at #2 this week, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” spends another week in the #3 position. Sheeran also claims the next slot on this week’s chart, as his “Shivers” rises three places to #4.
MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” holds at #5 on the latest Mediabase Hot AC listing.
