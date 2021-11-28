in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Easy On Me” keeps the #1 spot on this week’s Hot AC listing.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” retains its throne on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played 6,367 times during the November 21-27 tracking period, “Easy On Me” enjoys a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 82.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s megahit “STAY” holds at #2 this week, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” spends another week in the #3 position. Sheeran also claims the next slot on this week’s chart, as his “Shivers” rises three places to #4.

MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” holds at #5 on the latest Mediabase Hot AC listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

