Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, More Win Pre-Ceremony Trophies At American Music Awards (Early Results)

The 2021 American Music Awards broadcast is only just now getting underway, but some of the biggest names in music have already won awards.

Numerous awards were issued prior to the official broadcast, including coveted trophies like Female and Male Pop Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran won the awards, respectively.

Doja Cat was the most frequent early winner, taking home three trophies prior to broadcast. Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood, and Megan Thee Stallion followed with two each.

Cardi B is hosting this year’s show, which is airing on ABC from 8-11PM ET. A complete list of early winners, as shared by ABC, follows:

ARTIST AWARD WINNERS

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

ALBUM AWARD WINNERS

Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

SONG AWARD WINNERS

Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak) “Leave The Door Open”