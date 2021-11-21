Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, More Win Pre-Ceremony Trophies At American Music Awards (Early Results)

The 2021 American Music Awards broadcast is only just now getting underway, but some of the biggest names in music have already won awards.
Numerous awards were issued prior to the official broadcast, including coveted trophies like Female and Male Pop Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran won the awards, respectively.
Doja Cat was the most frequent early winner, taking home three trophies prior to broadcast. Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood, and Megan Thee Stallion followed with two each.
Cardi B is hosting this year’s show, which is airing on ABC from 8-11PM ET. A complete list of early winners, as shared by ABC, follows:
ARTIST AWARD WINNERS
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello
Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
ALBUM AWARD WINNERS
Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”
SONG AWARD WINNERS
Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Comments
Loading…