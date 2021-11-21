Special Look: Chloe, Olivia Rodrigo Look Incredible On Red Carpet Ahead Of American Music Awards Performances

Prior to taking the stage for performances at Sunday’s American Music Awards, Chlöe and Olivia Rodrigo made waves on the show’s official red carpet.

The artists, who have been some of 2021’s biggest success stories, both looked characteristically breathtaking on the arrival circuit for Sunday’s show.

Chlöe was to perform her breakthrough solo effort “Have Mercy” on the Xfinity stage. Rodrigo performed her hit single “traitor” just after 8:30PM ET.

ABC, which is handling broadcasting duties for the event, shared red carpet photos of the aforementioned artists with media outlets. The photos (all credited to ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content press) follow: