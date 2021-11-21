in TV News

Special Look: Chloe, Olivia Rodrigo Look Incredible On Red Carpet Ahead Of American Music Awards Performances

The artists looked characteristically stunning at the AMAs.

2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. (ABC) CHLÖE

Prior to taking the stage for performances at Sunday’s American Music Awards, Chlöe and Olivia Rodrigo made waves on the show’s official red carpet.

The artists, who have been some of 2021’s biggest success stories, both looked characteristically breathtaking on the arrival circuit for Sunday’s show.

Chlöe was to perform her breakthrough solo effort “Have Mercy” on the Xfinity stage. Rodrigo performed her hit single “traitor” just after 8:30PM ET.

ABC, which is handling broadcasting duties for the event, shared red carpet photos of the aforementioned artists with media outlets. The photos (all credited to ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content press) follow:

2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. (ABC)
OLIVIA RODRIGO
OLIVIA RODRIGO
2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. (ABC)
OLIVIA RODRIGO
2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. (ABC)
CHLÖE
2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. (ABC)
CHLÖE
2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. (ABC)
CHLÖE

