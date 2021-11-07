The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Reaches 10th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 5th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary’s Leader

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s megahit “STAY” continues its incredible radio run, notching a tenth week atop the Mediabase pop chart and a fifth week at #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “STAY” extends its pop reign thanks to the ~18.947 spins it received during the October 31-November 6 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week loss of 379 but is obviously enough to keep “STAY” in the leadership position.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” holds at #2, and MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” retains the #3 spot. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” stays at #4, and Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” climbs one spot to #5.

— A spin count of ~6,428 meanwhile keeps “STAY” atop the Hot AC chart (-158).

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” stays at #2, and Adele’s “Easy On Me” vaults three places to #3. “Good 4 u” drops a spot to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” slides one rung to #5.