Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The collaboration, which was #3 last week, seizes the throne from Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug).”

“Wild Side” received ~6,674 urban radio spins during the October 31-November 5 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 721.

“Way 2 Sexy” slides to #2 this week, while WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” concurrently drops one place to #3.

Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” spends another week in the #4 position. Drake’s “Girls Like Girls (featuring Lil Baby)” meanwhile rises one spot to #5 on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.