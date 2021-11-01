BTS’ “BE” Album Reaches Platinum In United States, “Dynamite” Hits 3x Platinum, “Life Goes On” Gold

Monday, November 1 brought three new US certifications for BTS’ “BE” era, with the album and its two official singles attaining new honors from the RIAA.

According to the RIAA, the album itself has earned platinum status in the United States. The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

Singles “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On,” which both hit #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, also received new awards. “Dynamite” earned a 3x platinum award in recognition of 3 million song units, while “Life Goes On” hit the gold mark for 500,000.

Song units are equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.