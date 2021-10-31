in Music News

Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Secures 5th Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“Way 2 Sexy” extends its urban radio reign to five weeks.

Drake - Way 2 Sexy video screen | Republic

Although it cedes its throne on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” retains its throne on the urban listing.

Played ~6,734 times during the October 24-30 tracking period, “Way 2 Sexy” celebrates a fifth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 122 but keeps “Way 2 Sexy” ahead of the pack.

WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” holds at #2 with ~6,522 spins (-143), while Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” rises two spots to #3.

Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” spends another week at #4, and Yung Bleu’s “Baddest (featuring Chris Brown & 2 Chainz)” drops two spots to #5.

