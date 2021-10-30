NCT 127’s “Favorite (Vampire)” Arrives In Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

NCT 127’s “Favorite (Vampire)” music video, which launched on the fourth day of the October 22-28 tracking period, still amassed an impressive number of YouTube views.
“Favorite (Vampire),” which posted a tracking period view count of 11.3 million, earns #15 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Among newcomers, it trails only DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & LISA’s “SG” and SEVENTEEN’s “Rock with you” as the week’s #3 debut.
“Favorite (Vampire)” concurrently earns #40 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The chart accounts for total views across all eligible uploads; the NCT 127 song garnered 13.2 million such views during the official tracking period.
