in Music News

NCT 127’s “Favorite (Vampire)” Arrives In Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

A mid-week release did not prevent “Favorite (Vampire)” from making a splash on YouTube.

NCT 127 - Favorite (Vampire) music video screen | SM Entertainment

NCT 127’s “Favorite (Vampire)” music video, which launched on the fourth day of the October 22-28 tracking period, still amassed an impressive number of YouTube views.

“Favorite (Vampire),” which posted a tracking period view count of 11.3 million, earns #15 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Among newcomers, it trails only DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & LISA’s “SG” and SEVENTEEN’s “Rock with you” as the week’s #3 debut.

“Favorite (Vampire)” concurrently earns #40 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The chart accounts for total views across all eligible uploads; the NCT 127 song garnered 13.2 million such views during the official tracking period.

favorite (vampire)nct 127

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Debuts In Top 30 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Rises On YouTube Songs Chart