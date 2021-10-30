Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Debuts In Top 30 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Rises On YouTube Songs Chart

Following its first full week of availability, Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” earns a Top 30 mark on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The release of the video also thrusts the song into the Top 25 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Credited with 9.12 million views during the October 22-28 tracking period, “traitor” arrives at #27 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. With views from other eligible uploads included, “traitor” posted a total tracking period YouTube stream count of 17.6 million. The count propels “traitor” twenty-five places to #21 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“traitor” follows “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u” as the fourth official single from Rodrigo’s “SOUR.” It is the album’s fifth song to receive an official video, as buzzy track “brutal” also received the video treatment earlier this year.