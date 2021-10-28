Eva Longoria Appears For Interview, Offers Tequila-Sipping Guidance On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Popular actress and producer Eva Longoria appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
An in-studio guest, Longoria chats about topics like teaching her young son to cook, exercising, her experience posing in a bikini, and her new Casa del Sol tequila line.
As part of the Casa del Sol discussion, Longoria shows Ellen and Stephen “tWitch” Boss the proper way to sip tequila.
Filmed in advance, the full episode will air Thursday afternoon. A sneak peek video of Longoria’s interview, however, is already available to view below.
Comments
Loading…