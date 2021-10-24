in Music News

Anitta & Saweetie’s “Faking Love,” Charli XCX’s “Good Ones,” Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz’s “Baddest” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Faking Love,” “Good Ones,” and “Baddest” improve their positions at pop radio.

Saweetie and Anitta - Faking Love video screen | Warner Music Group

Anitta’s “Faking Love (featuring Saweetie),” Charli XCX’s “Good Ones,” and Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz’s “Baddest” officially secure Top 50 positions at pop radio this week.

Played 387 times during the October 17-23 tracking period (+293), “Faking Love” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. The collaboration was #67 last week.

Up three places, “Good Ones” secures the #48 ranking this week. The Charli XCX single posted a tracking period play count of 305 (+89).

Credited with 198 spins (-6), “Baddest” rises two places to #50.

— In the process of being reintroduced as a pop single after a fruitful run at alternative, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” returns to pop’s Top 50 this week. The song, which first hit the region in April, rises twenty-five places to #49 this week.

2 chainzanittabaddestcharli xcxChris Brownfaking lovefollow yougood onesimagine dragonssaweetieyung bleu

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chloe’s “Have Mercy,” Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio