Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Again Earns Most Added Distinction At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Two weeks ago, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” earned the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio. This week, it reclaims that distinction.

“My Universe” landed at another 16 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

Andy Grammer’s “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me,” a new playlist pickup for 14 stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 10 adds each, Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” and Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” tie for third. Twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” follows in fifth with 9 pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: JAX’s “Like My Father” (7 adds, 6th-most), Duran Duran’s “ANNIVERSARY” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Script’s “I Want It All” (5 adds , 9th-most, tie), Santana, Rob Thomas & American Authors’ “Move” (5 adds, 9th-most, tie), and MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” (5 adds, 9th-most, tie).