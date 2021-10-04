Camila Cabello & Young Thug’s “Havana” Earns Diamond Certification In United States

Camila Cabello’s 2017 global phenomenon is now her first diamond-certified single.

Indeed, “Havana (featuring Young Thug)” attained diamond status on October 4, 2021. Issued by the RIAA, the award signifies 10 million US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A massive hit in numerous international markets, “Havana” was each artist’s first number one hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. It now ranks as the first diamond-certified hit for each of the collaborators.

The song launched in the summer of 2017 as a “double feature” alongside “OMG.” It quickly resonated with passionate fans and broader audiences alike, and ultimately became a Grammy-nominated, defining chapter in Camila Cabello’s solo career.

Camila would go onto deliver several noteworthy performances of the song, including an electric opening at the 2019 Grammy Awards.