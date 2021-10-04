Coldplay Confirmed For “Corden” Residency During Week Of October 18, Set To Premiere Selena Gomez Collaboration “Let Somebody Go”

Days after releasing new album “Music Of The Spheres,” superstar rock band Coldplay will participate in a week-long “Late Late Show With James Corden” residency.

According to CBS, the band will perform on each of the four episodes between October 18 and 21.

The official press release notes that the string of performances will include the television performance premiere of “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez, as well as a special performance of “Human Heart” with We Are KING and Jacob Collier. The press release seems to suggest that the collaborators will be part of the respective performances, but the wording is not specific enough to be certain.

CBS adds that Coldplay will additionally play singles “My Universe” and “Higher Power.” The press release gives no indication the BTS, the co-lead act on “My Universe,” will be part of the performance.