Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Already Approaching #1 At Urban Radio

“Way 2 Sexy” could hit #1 as soon as this week.

Drake - Way 2 Sexy video screen | Republic

After just a few weeks in the market, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” is already approaching #1 at urban radio.

The song received 2,597 spins during the first three days of the September 26-October 2 tracking period. The count, which tops the same-time-last-week mark by a whopping 30%, slots “Way 2 Sexy” at #2 on Mediabase’s real-time/building urban chart — and just 29 spins back from WizKid’s building #1 “Essence (featuring TEMS).”

If the two songs remain even in the ballpark of their current trajectories, “Way 2 Sexy” will pull ahead by the time this week’s chart goes final.

“Way 2 Sexy” is also faring exceptionally at rhythmic radio (#5 on building chart), while gaining traction at the pop format (#29 on building chart).

