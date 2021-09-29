in TV News

Early Look: Suni Lee Talks About Olympics, Met Gala, Justin Bieber, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Suni Lee appears on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Suni Lee appears on September 30, 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

US Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, a gold medal winner at the recent Tokyo Games, appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The gymnastics standout and “Dancing With The Stars” contestant talks about her experience at the Olympics, including the buzz over Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from competitions. She also reflects on her recent time at The Met Gala, at which she was unfortunately too scared to say hello to Justin Bieber.

Recognizing her clear status as a Belieber, Ellen gifts Lee a Justin Bieber back-to-school kit, which includes tickets to a future concert.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but early videos and photos from Lee’s appearance follow:

Suni Lee appears on September 30, 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Suni Lee appears on September 30, 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Suni Lee appears on September 30, 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Suni Lee appears on September 30, 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Suni Lee appears on September 30, 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

suni leethe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Charli XCX Listed For October 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode