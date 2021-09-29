Early Look: Suni Lee Talks About Olympics, Met Gala, Justin Bieber, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

US Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, a gold medal winner at the recent Tokyo Games, appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The gymnastics standout and “Dancing With The Stars” contestant talks about her experience at the Olympics, including the buzz over Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from competitions. She also reflects on her recent time at The Met Gala, at which she was unfortunately too scared to say hello to Justin Bieber.

Recognizing her clear status as a Belieber, Ellen gifts Lee a Justin Bieber back-to-school kit, which includes tickets to a future concert.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but early videos and photos from Lee’s appearance follow: