Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 6th Week As America’s #1 Song

“STAY” is still the hottest song in America.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

The streaming, sales, and radio success story that is The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” continues its reign as America’s hottest song.

The collaboration predictably cruises to a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also remains a force in the aforementioned three component areas.

Buoyed by the release of the former’s “MONTERO” album, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” jumps four places to #2 this week. Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” slides one place to #3, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” drops a spot to #4. Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” stays at #5.

— The release of “MONTERO” also brings the album’s title track back into the Top 10; the song rises four spots to #9. New album single “THATS WHAT I WANT” debuts at #10.

