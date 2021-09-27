in Music News

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Coldplay-BTS collaboration earns the top spot on this week’s add board.

My Universe cover | Atlantic Records

Coldplay & BTS’ collaborative “My Universe” received a warm welcome from the hot adult contemporary radio community.

Picked up by 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “My Universe” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” a new playlist addition for 23 stations, follows in second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” takes third with 20 new adds, while an add count of 19 earns Andy Grammer’s “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me” fourth place. Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” grabs fifth with pickups from 14 new stations.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: John Mayer’s “Wild Blue” (10 adds, 6th-most), Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby” (9 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Script’s “I Want It All” (9 adds, 7th-most, tie), Halsey’s “i am not a woman, i’m a god” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” (8 adds, 9th-most, tie).

