Jennifer Aniston Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The actress appears in support of the new season of “The Morning Show.”

The farewell season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” continues with an appearance by the very first guest.

Jennifer Aniston, that celebrity visitor, joins Ellen in the studio for Tuesday’s broadcast. Appearing in support of season two of “The Morning Show,” the immensely popular actress reflects on the message she left for Ellen during her first visit to the show.

On the subject of returns, Tuesday’s episode also features a visit from noteworthy educator Sherrie Gahn, who first appeared on the show a decade ago.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but video highlights are already available.

