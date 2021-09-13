in TV News

First Look: Sarah Paulson, Machine Gun Kelly Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

They both appear for in-studio interviews.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1190A -- Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: NBC)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” continues its 2021-22 season with a new installment on Monday, September 13.

The broadcast features a pair of in-studio guests, as both Sarah Paulson and Machine Gun Kelly stop by to chat with Seth. Paulson appears in support of “American Crime Story” and “American Horror Story,” while MGK brings attention to his latest music and the “Hotel Diablo” graphic novel.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT (technically early Tuesday morning) on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared screenshots from the taping.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1190A — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Actress Sarah Paulson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 13, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1190A — Pictured in this screen grab: Actress Sarah Paulson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 13, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1190A — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 13, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1190A — Pictured in this screen grab: Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 13, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)

late nightmachine gun kellynbcsarah paulsonseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande, James Wolk Scheduled To Appear On September 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jennifer Aniston Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)