First Look: Sarah Paulson, Machine Gun Kelly Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1190A -- Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: NBC)
“Late Night With Seth Meyers” continues its 2021-22 season with a new installment on Monday, September 13.
The broadcast features a pair of in-studio guests, as both Sarah Paulson and Machine Gun Kelly stop by to chat with Seth. Paulson appears in support of “American Crime Story” and “American Horror Story,” while MGK brings attention to his latest music and the “Hotel Diablo” graphic novel.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT (technically early Tuesday morning) on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared screenshots from the taping.
