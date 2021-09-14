in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Shivers” convincingly tops the pop radio add board.

Ed Sheeran in Shivers | Video screen | Atlantic

In addition to ruling the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” earns the most added honor at pop.

“Shivers” landed at 149 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. Reflecting a massive wave of support, the count convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which landed at 63 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” earns third with 48 pickups, while an add count of 39 slots Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” in fourth place. Credited with 26 adds, Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” (25 adds, 6th-most), Kacey Musgraves’ “justified” (16 adds, 7th-most), Kanye West’s “Hurricane (featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby)” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Justin Bieber & Tems)” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (11 adds, 10th-most).

ed sheeranshivers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jennifer Aniston Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Kendall Jenner Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode (First Look)