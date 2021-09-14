Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to ruling the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” earns the most added honor at pop.

“Shivers” landed at 149 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. Reflecting a massive wave of support, the count convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which landed at 63 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” earns third with 48 pickups, while an add count of 39 slots Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” in fourth place. Credited with 26 adds, Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” (25 adds, 6th-most), Kacey Musgraves’ “justified” (16 adds, 7th-most), Kanye West’s “Hurricane (featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby)” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Justin Bieber & Tems)” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (11 adds, 10th-most).