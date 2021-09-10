“The Voice” Coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend Booked For September 15 TODAY Show Appearance

Days prior to the season premiere, the coaching panel from NBC’s “The Voice” will appear on the network’s TODAY Show.

According to new listings, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will discuss “The Voice” on the September 15 edition of the NBC morning show. The appearance is presently slated for the main 7-9AM portion of the broadcast.

Season twenty-one of “The Voice,” which features Ariana Grande’s coaching debut, commences on September 20.

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Guests: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on NBC's The Voice. Broadway Is Back! TODAY Anchors Help Reopen Broadway. Come With Us: Hispanic Heritage Month – Covid Disrupted the Latino Small Business Boom, Here's How Some Small Businesses Have Found Their Way Back. Steals & Deals: Kitchen with Jill Martin.

