Report: Iron Maiden’s “Senjutsu” Wins US Album Sales Race, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Debuts As Dominant #1 Overall

Consistent with the mid-week projection, Hits Daily Double reports that Iron Maiden’s “Senjutsu” won the most recent US album sales race. Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” meanwhile, debuts as a dominant #1 for overall consumption.

According to Hits, the new Iron Maiden album sold 53.8K US copies during the September 3-9 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 56.8K in total first-week activity.

The sales figure narrowly ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption figure slots “Senjutsu” at #4 on the overall chart.

“Certified Lover Boy” rules the consumption chart with 604.2K in total first-week units, a sum that ranks as the best since Taylor Swift’s “folklore” moved over 800K last summer. The majority of the album’s units came from track streams, with track sales adding 4.8K units and album sales contributing 48.2K. The album sales figure ranks as the week’s second-best, trailing only the Maiden figure.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. Given the margin of discrepancy, it is within reason (though not necessarily probable) that “Certified Lover Boy” will end up with more album sales than “Senjutsu.” The Drake album will, of course, for sure rank as a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200 consumption chart.