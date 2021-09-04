Drake’s “Girls Want Girls,” “Champagne Poetry,” “Fair Trade,” “Papi’s Home” Each Surpass 10 Million First-Day Streams On Spotify

In a testament to the album’s massive opening day, four songs from Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” officially recorded 10 million global streams on Spotify.

According to Spotify charts, which uses a filtering algorithm to provide more valid data than the public counter, “Girls Want Girls (with Lil Baby),” “Champagne Poetry,” “Fair Trade (with Travi$ Scott)” and “Papi’s Home” all surpassed the 10 million mark.

“Girls Want Girls” was the platform’s biggest song on Friday with 12.385 million, while “Champagne Poetry” took #2 with 11.697 million. “Fair Trade” earned #3 with 11.643 million, and “Papi’s Home” landed at #5 (below The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY”) with 10.029 million.

Only fifteen other songs have ever recorded single-day streaming totals in excess of 10 million — and seven of them are holiday songs.