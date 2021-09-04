in TV News

Imagine Dragons, Rufus Wainwright, Maisie Peters, Metallica Scheduled For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will kick off its new season on September 7.

Maisie Peters by Lillie Eiger | Press Photo courtesy of Gingerbread Man/Elektra/Warner

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” does not always produce original installments on Friday, but it will this coming week.

Due to taking Labor Day off, the ABC talk show will air new episodes between Tuesday, September 7 and Friday, September 10. Each will feature a noteworthy musical performer.

Imagine Dragons will deliver a performance on the September 7 episode. Rufus Wainwright will play September 8’s episode, and Maisie Peters will perform for the “Kimmel” audience on September 9.

Metallica will close the week with a “guest segment” and musical performance on September 10.

Complete listings follow; all are subject to change.

Monday, Sept. 6. – Hosted by Sean Hayes (OAD: 8/19)
1. Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) 2. Simu Liu (Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) 3. Musical Guest Yola

Tuesday, Sept. 7
1. Tiffany Haddish (“The Card Counter”) 2. David Chase (“The Many Saints of Newark”) 3. Musical Guest Imagine Dragons

Wednesday, Sept. 8
1. Drew Barrymore (“The Drew Barrymore Show”) 2. Sebastian Maniscalco (“Well Done”) 3. Musical Guest Rufus Wainwright

Thursday, Sept. 9
1. Shaquille O’Neal (“The Event”) 2. Musical Guest Maisie Peters

Friday, Sept. 10
1. Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“Queenpins”) 2. Guest segment and performance by Metallica (“Metallica: Remastered” and “The Metallica Blacklist Compilation”)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

