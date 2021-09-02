“Only Murders” Stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Booked For “Colbert” Season Premiere On September 7

The stars of Hulu’s new “Only Murders In The Building” will help “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” commence its 2021-22 season.
Indeed, CBS just announced that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will appear on the September 7 edition of “Colbert.” The episode, billed as the official season premiere, will also feature a performance by The War On Drugs.
Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Holland Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Kacey Musgraves. Listings follow:
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez; music by the War on Drugs
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Chris Wallace; Holland Taylor
Thursday, Sept. 9
Sarah Paulson; Kacey Musgraves
Comments
Loading…