“Only Murders” Stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Booked For “Colbert” Season Premiere On September 7

The episode will also feature a performance by The War On Drugs.

Only Murders In The Building -- "True Crime" - Episode 101 -- Upper West Side neighbors Charles, Oliver & Mabel bond over a shared love of true crime. When a fellow resident dies in their building, the trio determine to solve the mystery and record an accompanying podcast. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

The stars of Hulu’s new “Only Murders In The Building” will help “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” commence its 2021-22 season.

Indeed, CBS just announced that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will appear on the September 7 edition of “Colbert.” The episode, billed as the official season premiere, will also feature a performance by The War On Drugs.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Holland Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Kacey Musgraves. Listings follow:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez; music by the War on Drugs

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Chris Wallace; Holland Taylor

Thursday, Sept. 9

Sarah Paulson; Kacey Musgraves

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

