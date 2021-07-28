Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s new collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY” claims the top position on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio add board.
The single won support from a substantial 36 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations this week.
Belly, The Weeknd & Young Thug’s “Better Believe,” which won support from 31 stations, registers as second-most added.
Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” follows in third with 24 pickups. With 18 adds each, Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” and Bazzi’s “I Like That” share fourth place.
This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” (14 adds, 6th-most), Rotimi’s “What To Do” (11 adds, 7th-most), Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa)” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), Khalid’s “New Normal” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Brent Faiyaz’s “Wasting Time (featuring Drake)” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).
