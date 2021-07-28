in Music News

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

“INDUSTRY BABY” rules this week’s rhythmic add board.

Industry Baby video screen | Sony Music/Columbia

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s new collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY” claims the top position on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio add board.

The single won support from a substantial 36 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations this week.

Belly, The Weeknd & Young Thug’s “Better Believe,” which won support from 31 stations, registers as second-most added.

Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” follows in third with 24 pickups. With 18 adds each, Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” and Bazzi’s “I Like That” share fourth place.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” (14 adds, 6th-most), Rotimi’s “What To Do” (11 adds, 7th-most), Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa)” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), Khalid’s “New Normal” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Brent Faiyaz’s “Wasting Time (featuring Drake)” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).

industry babyjack harlowlil nas x

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maneskin’s “I Wanna Be Your Slave” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song