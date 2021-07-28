“Celebrity Family Feud” Returns On August 15 With Deon Cole vs. Tisha Campbell, Kevin Smith & Jason Mewes vs. Justin Long

After taking two weeks off from new episodes, ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” will return with an original broadcast on Sunday, August 15.

The episode will feature the customary two games.

The first matchup will pit Team Deon Cole against Team Tisha Campbell (aka, Team You Go Girl). Competing on behalf of Stand Up To Cancer, Team Deon Cole will also feature Brooklyn Marie, Kelley Kali, Ocean Glapion, and Kimberly Turner. Stanley Campbell, Terra Shockley, Jennifer Freeman, and Dani Wright will accompany Tisha Campbell on behalf of The Wiley Center for Speech & Language Development.

Game two will feature Team Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (aka, Team Smod Squad) facing off against Team Justin Long (aka, Team The Long Shorties).

Team Smith & Mewes, which will contend for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will also include Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Marc Bernardin, and Ralph Garman. Justin Long’s team, playing for The Whole In The Wall Gang Camp, will also include Christian Long, Diana Gettinger, James Duffy, and Rich Long.