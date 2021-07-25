in Music News

Kali Uchis’ “Telepatia” Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio; The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” Top 15

“telepatia,” “Stay,” and “Heartbreak Anniversary” are the big movers at pop radio.

Kali Uchis in telepatia | UMG

Kali Uchis’ “telepatía” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 8,374 times during the July 18-24 tracking period, “telepatía” jumps one spot to #10. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 409.

As “telepatía” cracks the Top 10, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” go Top 15.

Up seven places, “Stay” earns #13 on the strength of its 7,645 spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 2,810.

Credited with 6,718 spins (+591), “Heartbreak Anniversary” rises two spots to #14 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

