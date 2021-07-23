in TV News

Chase Stokes To Support “Outer Banks” On July 28 “Good Morning America”

The actor will talk season two of the popular Netflix show.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks season 2 first look photo | Netflix (via @netflixqueue)

Fresh off an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Chase Stokes will soon make a daytime television appearance.

According to ABC, the actor will appear on the July 28 edition of “Good Morning America.” Stokes will discuss the new season of “Outer Banks,” which makes its Netflix debut on July 30.

The July 28 “GMA” will also feature an appearance by Edgar Ramirez, Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson, and a “Rise and Shine” spotlight on Oklahoma. Complete listings follow:

Monday, July 26— GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Rhode Island; guest host LeVar Burton (“Jeopardy!”); actor Matt Damon (“Stillwater”); author Georgina Pazcoguin (“Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Tuesday, July 27— Actress and author Mena Suvari (“The Great Peace: A Memoir”); author Tyler Cameron (“You Deserve Better”); actress Abigail Breslin (“Stillwater”); singer Dolly Parton; GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Leon Bridges

Wednesday, July 28 – GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Oklahoma; actor Edgar Ramírez (“The Jungle Cruise”); actor Chase Stokes (“Outer Banks”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 29— GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Sofia Carson; actor Jack Whitehall (“The Jungle Cruise”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; band Old Dominion

Friday, July 30— GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: New Mexico; GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Old Dominion

Saturday, July 31—Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke; cooking with chef Kevin O’Donnell; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

abcchase stokesgood morning americaouter banks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Set For Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay

Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Scored Thursday Night Airplay At Pop Radio