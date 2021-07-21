in Pop Culture

Madison Beer Looks Beautiful As Face Of Victoria’s Secret’s New Tease Crème Cloud Fragrance Campaign

Madison Beer is the face of the new Victoria’s Secret launch.

Madison Beer - Tease Crème Cloud Promotional Photos by Mario Sorrenti | Image Courtesy of Victoria's Secret Press Room

Madison Beer’s star profile continues to rise. As her song “Reckless” continues to resonate with music fans, the artist is also making waves as the face of a fragrance launch.

Beer takes center stage in the campaign for Victoria’s Secret new Tease Crème Cloud fragrance. A companion to the popular Tease fragrance, the scent draws from vanilla meringue, santal flower, and sheer amber.

“Whimsical and dreamy, it’s a delicious cloud floating through the sky,” says Victoria’s Secret.

In conjunction with the launch, the iconic fashion brand released a promotional video and photo gallery. Beer looks characteristically gorgeous in the shots, which provide a visualization of the exciting new fragrance.

The video and photos follow:

Madison Beer – Tease Crème Cloud Promotional Photos by Mario Sorrenti | Image Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret Press Room
Madison Beer – Tease Crème Cloud Promotional Photos by Mario Sorrenti | Image Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret Press Room
Madison Beer – Tease Crème Cloud Promotional Photos by Mario Sorrenti | Image Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret Press Room

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

