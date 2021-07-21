Madison Beer Looks Beautiful As Face Of Victoria’s Secret’s New Tease Crème Cloud Fragrance Campaign

Beer takes center stage in the campaign for Victoria’s Secret new Tease Crème Cloud fragrance. A companion to the popular Tease fragrance, the scent draws from vanilla meringue, santal flower, and sheer amber.
“Whimsical and dreamy, it’s a delicious cloud floating through the sky,” says Victoria’s Secret.
In conjunction with the launch, the iconic fashion brand released a promotional video and photo gallery. Beer looks characteristically gorgeous in the shots, which provide a visualization of the exciting new fragrance.
