Madison Beer Looks Beautiful As Face Of Victoria’s Secret’s New Tease Crème Cloud Fragrance Campaign

Madison Beer’s star profile continues to rise. As her song “Reckless” continues to resonate with music fans, the artist is also making waves as the face of a fragrance launch.

Beer takes center stage in the campaign for Victoria’s Secret new Tease Crème Cloud fragrance. A companion to the popular Tease fragrance, the scent draws from vanilla meringue, santal flower, and sheer amber.

“Whimsical and dreamy, it’s a delicious cloud floating through the sky,” says Victoria’s Secret.

In conjunction with the launch, the iconic fashion brand released a promotional video and photo gallery. Beer looks characteristically gorgeous in the shots, which provide a visualization of the exciting new fragrance.

The video and photos follow: