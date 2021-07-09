BTS’ New “Permission To Dance” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

BTS’ new single “Permission To Dance” launched at midnight ET late Thursday/early Friday, and it generated a predictably massive outpouring of enthusiasm.

The enthusiasm sent the song soaring to its inevitable destination of #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It remains in the position as of press time at 1:45PM ET Friday morning.

“Permission To Dance” seized the throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which has been one of the hottest-selling singles in recent weeks.

As the audio for “Permission To Dance” makes waves on digital platforms, the delightful video is proving resonant on YouTube. The clip already has over 16 million views.