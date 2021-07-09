in Music News, New Music

BTS’ New “Permission To Dance” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

The new song quickly earns #1 on the all-genre chart.

BTS - Permission To Dance promotional photo | Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ new single “Permission To Dance” launched at midnight ET late Thursday/early Friday, and it generated a predictably massive outpouring of enthusiasm.

The enthusiasm sent the song soaring to its inevitable destination of #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It remains in the position as of press time at 1:45PM ET Friday morning.

“Permission To Dance” seized the throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which has been one of the hottest-selling singles in recent weeks.

As the audio for “Permission To Dance” makes waves on digital platforms, the delightful video is proving resonant on YouTube. The clip already has over 16 million views.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

